Proposal would build new stadium for Chicago Bears...in Indiana
Since 1920, the NFL's Chicago Bears have played the vast majority of their home games in the Windy City. Now there's a proposal to move the team to Indiana.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Since 1920, the NFL's Chicago Bears have played the vast majority of their home games in the Windy City. Now there's a proposal to move the team to Indiana.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.