IDF spokesperson gives an Israeli perspective on the campaign in Iran
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, international spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, about the ongoing war with Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, international spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, about the ongoing war with Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.