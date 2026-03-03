© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
France to expand nuclear arsenal, French president says

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published March 3, 2026 at 2:40 AM MST

French President Emmanuel Macron says France will increase its nuclear arsenal and allow the temporary deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft to other European nations.

