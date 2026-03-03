France to expand nuclear arsenal, French president says
French President Emmanuel Macron says France will increase its nuclear arsenal and allow the temporary deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft to other European nations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
French President Emmanuel Macron says France will increase its nuclear arsenal and allow the temporary deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft to other European nations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.