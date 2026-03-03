© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published March 3, 2026 at 2:41 AM MST

U.S. urges Americans across Middle East to leave as war with Iran intensifies, Congress expected to vote on Trump's war powers, voters head to polls for Senate primaries in North Carolina and Texas.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate