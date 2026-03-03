© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump wants to create 1 million apprenticeships. Arkansas is spearheading the effort

NPR | By Andrea Hsu
Published March 3, 2026 at 2:41 AM MST

The Trump administration has a goal of creating 1 million registered apprenticeships. It's put Arkansas in charge of leading the way.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Andrea Hsu
Andrea Hsu is NPR's labor and workplace correspondent.
See stories by Andrea Hsu

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate