U.S. urges Americans across the Middle East to evacuate as war with Iran intensifies
The United States evacuated diplomats across the Middle East and shut down some embassies as the war with Iran intensified on Tuesday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The United States evacuated diplomats across the Middle East and shut down some embassies as the war with Iran intensified on Tuesday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.