U.S. urges Americans across the Middle East to evacuate as war with Iran intensifies

NPR | By Daniel Estrin,
A Martínez
Published March 3, 2026 at 2:40 AM MST

The United States evacuated diplomats across the Middle East and shut down some embassies as the war with Iran intensified on Tuesday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

