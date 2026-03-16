Here are the names of the 6 Air Force airmen who died when their refueling plane crashed
On Saturday, the U.S. Defense Department released the names of six service members who died when their military refueling aircraft crashed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
On Saturday, the U.S. Defense Department released the names of six service members who died when their military refueling aircraft crashed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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