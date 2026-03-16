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Here are the names of the 6 Air Force airmen who died when their refueling plane crashed

NPR | By Hosts,
Mallory YuJeanette Woods
Published March 16, 2026 at 2:30 PM MDT

On Saturday, the U.S. Defense Department released the names of six service members who died when their military refueling aircraft crashed.

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