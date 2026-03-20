Trump has talked about seizing Iran's Kharg Island. But what would that look like?
President Trump has spoken about taking control of a key location for Iranian oil infrastructure. What would that look like in practice?
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump has spoken about taking control of a key location for Iranian oil infrastructure. What would that look like in practice?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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