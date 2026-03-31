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Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Rental prices are declining

Nevada Public Radio | By Yvette Fernandez
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:56 PM MDT
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, a For Rent sign is posted in Sacramento, Calif. Hundreds of thousands of California renters facing eviction next week could get another three months of protection under a bill top legislative leaders endorsed on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, a For Rent sign is posted in Sacramento, Calif. Hundreds of thousands of California renters facing eviction next week could get another three months of protection under a bill top legislative leaders endorsed on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Renters are feeling some relief as rental costs across the Mountain West are dropping. That’s thanks, in part, to a building boom. Yet, at the same time, home ownership remains out of reach for many.

The median price for a new lease is down 1.5% from a year ago across the country. But in some Mountain West states, the decline in costs to renters is much more, up to 5% in some places.

Rob Warnock is a lead economic researcher with Apartment List, which is behind the study.

“Five percent year over year declines in Denver, we’ve got around 4-5 percent in a lot of Arizona, Salt Lake City prices are down 2.5 percent, Las Vegas 3.5, Boise–prices are down there about a percentage point year over year,” said Warnock.

While this is good news for renters, Warnock said rents are still higher than they were before the COVID pandemic six years ago.

Still, Warnock says, the supply-demand equation in the marketplace gives a small edge to renters looking for a deal.

This new equation is also leading to a new market – builders are constructing homes to rent.

“There are estimates that upwards of 10% of new single family homes that are being built are being built explicitly to rent. That’s the market meeting the consumer where they’re at and adapting to the demands of the consumer,” said Warnock.
Yvette Fernandez
Yvette Fernandez is the regional reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. She joined Nevada Public Radio in September 2021.
See stories by Yvette Fernandez

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