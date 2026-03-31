Suspension lifted for helicopter pilots who hovered near Kid Rock's home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Army pilots who hovered two helicopters near Kid Rock's Tennessee home during a training run while he clapped and saluted have had their suspension lifted, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday.

"No punishment. No Investigation. Carry on, patriots," Hegseth said in a social media post.

Earlier, a U.S. Army spokesperson said the crews of the two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell were suspended from flying, pending an investigation into their actions. The suspension was a discretionary — but not unusual — step when an investigation is underway, Maj. Montrell Russell said in statement.

The Army would review whether the flight complied with FAA regulations and aviation safety protocol, Russell said in the statement, which he emailed fewer than three hours before Hegseth's social media post. The Army takes "allegations of unauthorized or unsafe flight operations very seriously and is committed to enforcing standards and holding personnel accountable," the statement said.

Asked about Hegseth's announcement, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez said he had nothing to add to the secretary's social media post. An Army spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kid Rock, who is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, told WKRN-TV on Monday that it's not uncommon for helicopters from nearby Fort Campbell to fly near his home. He said he is a big supporter of the military and he's performed for troops overseas in Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries.

"I think they know this is a pretty friendly spot," he said. He noted that last Thanksgiving he was at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army base on the Tennessee-Kentucky border, with Vice President JD Vance. "I've talked to some of these pilots. I've told them, 'You guys see me waving when you come by the house?' I'm like, 'You guys are always welcome to cruise by my house, any time,'" he said.

Kid Rock posted two short videos on social media Saturday. Each shows a helicopter hovering alongside his swimming pool while the entertainer claps, salutes and raises his fist in the air. One post included a caption by Kid Rock disparaging Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a frequent Trump critic.

Speaking at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump suggested maybe the crews shouldn't have done it before adding, "I like Kid Rock, maybe they were trying to defend him, I don't know."

In the videos, Kid Rock stands next to a replica of the Statue of Liberty and a sign by the pool that reads, "The Southern White House." His home on a hill overlooking Nashville was built to resemble the White House.

The helicopters were on a training mission when they stopped by Kid Rock's house, said Maj. Jonathon Bless, public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division. The helicopters also flew over a "No Kings" protest against Trump in downtown Nashville, but Bless said their presence had nothing to do with the protest.

Kid Rock said he thought it was "really cool" that they stopped to hover at his house.

"If it makes their day a little brighter for their service to our country, protecting us, I think that's a great thing," he said.

Asked about possible repercussions for the crews, he said, "I think they're going to be all right. My buddy's the commander in chief."

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