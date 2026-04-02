Documentary examines claims of voter intimidation, vote buying by Hungary's far-right prime minister

An important election is coming up on April 12 in Hungary. Far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party are seeking a fifth consecutive win.

“The Price of a Vote” documentary accuses the Hungarian prime minister’s far-right party of mass voter intimidation and vote buying.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with filmmaker Aron Timar, the film’s creator.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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