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Former US ambassador discusses whether the US is safer after launching the Iran war

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:54 AM MDT

Is the U.S. safer after the Trump administration launched a war in Iran? NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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