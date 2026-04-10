Former US ambassador discusses whether the US is safer after launching the Iran war
Is the U.S. safer after the Trump administration launched a war in Iran? NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Is the U.S. safer after the Trump administration launched a war in Iran? NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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