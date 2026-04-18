Reporting on the policies that impact affordability for Americans
With affordability a top issue for more and more Americans, NPR's Jennifer Ludden talks about her reporting on the policies that impact access to housing and food.
Copyright 2026 NPR
With affordability a top issue for more and more Americans, NPR's Jennifer Ludden talks about her reporting on the policies that impact access to housing and food.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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