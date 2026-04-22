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April 21-22: Free Classical Concerts with the Piatigorsky Foundation

Morning news brief

NPR | By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published April 22, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

Trump extends ceasefire deadline with Iran, Virginians approve Democratic effort to redraw congressional map, Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh vows to protect Fed's independence in confirmation hearing.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

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