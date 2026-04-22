Morning news brief
Trump extends ceasefire deadline with Iran, Virginians approve Democratic effort to redraw congressional map, Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh vows to protect Fed's independence in confirmation hearing.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Trump extends ceasefire deadline with Iran, Virginians approve Democratic effort to redraw congressional map, Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh vows to protect Fed's independence in confirmation hearing.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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