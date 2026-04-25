Prof. Jana Houser shares radar analysis expertise on tornadoes that struck the Midwest
NPR's Scott Simon talks to Prof. Jana Houser of The Ohio State University about the massive tornadoes that hit the Midwest this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon talks to Prof. Jana Houser of The Ohio State University about the massive tornadoes that hit the Midwest this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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