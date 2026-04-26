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Congress reacts to the shooting outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton

NPR | By Eric McDaniel,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published April 26, 2026 at 6:08 AM MDT

The shooting at the White House Correspondent's Dinner comes at a time of increased threats towards lawmakers and fears of political violence.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe

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