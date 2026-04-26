Congress reacts to the shooting outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton
The shooting at the White House Correspondent's Dinner comes at a time of increased threats towards lawmakers and fears of political violence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The shooting at the White House Correspondent's Dinner comes at a time of increased threats towards lawmakers and fears of political violence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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