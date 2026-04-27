Michel Martin on shooting at White House Correspondents' Association dinner
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks co-host Michel Martin about her experience as shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks co-host Michel Martin about her experience as shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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