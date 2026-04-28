© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the city with the most to lose in the Colorado River crisis is trying to adapt

NPR | By Alex Hager
Published April 28, 2026 at 2:52 PM MDT

Record low winter snows mean insufficient water in the Colorado River. Here's how a city that's first in line to be cut off is handling it.

Copyright 2026 KJZZ News
Tags
All Things Considered
Alex Hager

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate