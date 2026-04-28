How the city with the most to lose in the Colorado River crisis is trying to adapt
Record low winter snows mean insufficient water in the Colorado River. Here's how a city that's first in line to be cut off is handling it.
Copyright 2026 KJZZ News
Record low winter snows mean insufficient water in the Colorado River. Here's how a city that's first in line to be cut off is handling it.
Copyright 2026 KJZZ News
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.