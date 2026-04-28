© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Musk and Altman to face off over the future of OpenAI in trial

NPR | By Rachael Myrow
Published April 28, 2026 at 3:20 PM MDT

In Oakland, a case is getting underway in which Elon Musk and Sam Altman will face off over the future of OpenAI, one of the world's most influential AI companies.

Copyright 2026 KQED
Tags
All Things Considered
Rachael Myrow

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate