© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After Supreme Court ruling, what's the future of the Voting Rights Act?

NPR | By Tyler Bartlam,
Mary Louise KellyTinbete ErmyasBrianna Scott
Published April 29, 2026 at 2:56 PM MDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with election law expert Richard Hasen about Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling in the landmark case Louisiana v. Callais.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate