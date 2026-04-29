Dirty nickel: The health costs of mining in Indonesia
Indonesia is in the midst of a nickel boom, but there are concerns about how the mineral is mined and refined, and about its cost to the environment and local health.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Indonesia is in the midst of a nickel boom, but there are concerns about how the mineral is mined and refined, and about its cost to the environment and local health.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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