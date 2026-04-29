King Charles delivers a royal speech with punchlines and pointed political subtext

King Charles III won laughs in Congress, but underneath the humor, his speech carried pointed messages. He defended NATO, emphasized checks on executive power and warned against isolationism, all while carefully avoiding direct confrontation with President Trump.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Edward Luce of the Financial Times about the balancing act.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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