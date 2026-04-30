© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

20,000 civilian sailors are stuck in the gulf that opens to the Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published April 30, 2026 at 3:53 PM MDT

Thousands of seafarers remain stuck as the Strait of Hormuz blockade continues. The United Nations urges for a plan to facilitate their release.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate