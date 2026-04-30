20,000 civilian sailors are stuck in the gulf that opens to the Strait of Hormuz
Thousands of seafarers remain stuck as the Strait of Hormuz blockade continues. The United Nations urges for a plan to facilitate their release.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Thousands of seafarers remain stuck as the Strait of Hormuz blockade continues. The United Nations urges for a plan to facilitate their release.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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