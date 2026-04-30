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Suicide rates have dropped since the 2022 launch of the 988 line

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Fiona GeiranJuana SummersChristopher Intagliata
Published April 30, 2026 at 3:37 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Angela Kimball of the mental health advocacy group Inseparable about the drop in suicide rates after the launch of the 988 Lifeline.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Fiona Geiran
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata

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