Suicide rates have dropped since the 2022 launch of the 988 line
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Angela Kimball of the mental health advocacy group Inseparable about the drop in suicide rates after the launch of the 988 Lifeline.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Angela Kimball of the mental health advocacy group Inseparable about the drop in suicide rates after the launch of the 988 Lifeline.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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