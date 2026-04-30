Talk of psychedelics is becoming more prominent. What are the mental health costs and benefits?

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks to Dr. Gail Saltz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College and host of the “How Can I Help?” podcast, about the latest news surrounding psychedelics.

Saltz explains the Food and Drug Administration’s plans to provide an ultra-fast review of three psychedelic drugs, as well as the costs and benefits of these drugs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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