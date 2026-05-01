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The Iran war has caused oil and gas prices to skyrocket. How it's affecting consumers

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published May 1, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks business news analyst Jill Schlesinger how high oil and gas prices from the Iran war affect consumer budgets.

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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

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