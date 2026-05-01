The Iran war has caused oil and gas prices to skyrocket. How it's affecting consumers
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks business news analyst Jill Schlesinger how high oil and gas prices from the Iran war affect consumer budgets.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks business news analyst Jill Schlesinger how high oil and gas prices from the Iran war affect consumer budgets.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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