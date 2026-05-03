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A group of intergenerational mall walkers in Portland makes exercise performance art

NPR | By Deena Prichep
Published May 3, 2026 at 6:06 AM MDT

In Portland, Oregon, an intergenerational group has started a joyful weekly mall walking tradition, complete with colorful costumes.

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Deena Prichep

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