A group of intergenerational mall walkers in Portland makes exercise performance art
In Portland, Oregon, an intergenerational group has started a joyful weekly mall walking tradition, complete with colorful costumes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In Portland, Oregon, an intergenerational group has started a joyful weekly mall walking tradition, complete with colorful costumes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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