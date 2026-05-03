As the Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into theaters, NPR staffers discuss fashion in film
NPR's fashionistas talk about how their favorite films have influenced what we wear, and the power of costumes to transform character.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's fashionistas talk about how their favorite films have influenced what we wear, and the power of costumes to transform character.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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