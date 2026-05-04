Has the U.S.-imposed blockade on Iran been effective?
After three weeks, is the U.S. blockade working? NPR's Michel Martin asks Miad Maleki, a former senior Treasury official who designed pressure campaigns specifically for Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
After three weeks, is the U.S. blockade working? NPR's Michel Martin asks Miad Maleki, a former senior Treasury official who designed pressure campaigns specifically for Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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