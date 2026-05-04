LACMA's sprawling new galleries encourage getting lost — and discovering new art
NPR's Ailsa Chang tours the new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, with the museum's CEO and director Michael Govan.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang tours the new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, with the museum's CEO and director Michael Govan.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.