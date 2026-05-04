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LACMA's sprawling new galleries encourage getting lost — and discovering new art

NPR | By Christopher Intagliata,
Ailsa ChangKira WakeamJordan-Marie Smith
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:31 PM MDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang tours the new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, with the museum's CEO and director Michael Govan.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Kira Wakeam
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.

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