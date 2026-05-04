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The controversy surrounding this year's Met Gala

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 4, 2026 at 10:05 AM MDT

The Met Gala is one of fashion’s biggest nights of the year, and one of its most controversial. This year’s event is being chaired by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos

With billionaires and income inequality in the spotlight, the event is raising new questions about wealth, power and who gets to shape culture.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with New York Times fashion director and chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman about what this moment says about the gala now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

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