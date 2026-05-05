Middle East analyst on the latest Persian Gulf attacks
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the latest attacks in the Persian Gulf.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the latest attacks in the Persian Gulf.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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