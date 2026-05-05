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Ohio holding primary elections for several key races

NPR | By Abbey Marshall
Published May 5, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

Ohio is holding primary elections for key races, including governor, U.S. Senate and the House. Many voters say they are concerned about the rising cost of living.

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