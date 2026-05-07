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CNN founder Ted Turner leaves a legacy of fighting for environmental causes

NPR | By Molly Samuel
Published May 7, 2026 at 2:41 AM MDT

Ted Turner is being remembered as the founder of CNN, but he was also someone who used his wealth for environmental stewardship.

Copyright 2026 WABE 90.1 Atlanta
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Molly Samuel
Molly Samuel joined WABE as a reporter in November 2014. Before coming on board, she was a science producer and reporter at KQED in San Francisco, where she won awards for her reporting on hydropower and on crude oil.
See stories by Molly Samuel

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