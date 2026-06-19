Scottish 'Tartan Army' drinks Boston dry
Scottish soccer fans have taken over Boston to watch the World Cup. The Tartan Army, as they are called, brought their Scottish traditions with them: Kilts, bagpipes and lots of drinking.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Scottish soccer fans have taken over Boston to watch the World Cup. The Tartan Army, as they are called, brought their Scottish traditions with them: Kilts, bagpipes and lots of drinking.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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