© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering television director James Burrows, who brought us iconic shows 'Cheers' and 'Frasier'

NPR | By Chloe Veltman
Published June 21, 2026 at 6:18 AM MDT

James Burrows has died. He was the legendary director of television hits including Cheers, Frasier and The Mary Tyler Moore show.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Weekend Edition Sunday
Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate