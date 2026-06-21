Remembering television director James Burrows, who brought us iconic shows 'Cheers' and 'Frasier'
James Burrows has died. He was the legendary director of television hits including Cheers, Frasier and The Mary Tyler Moore show.
Copyright 2026 NPR
James Burrows has died. He was the legendary director of television hits including Cheers, Frasier and The Mary Tyler Moore show.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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