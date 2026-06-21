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The legacy of the Surfside collapse

NPR | By Debbie Elliott
Published June 21, 2026 at 3:13 PM MDT

It's been nearly five years since a beachfront condominium collapsed in Surfside, Florida, killing 98 people. The tragedy raised questions about how the state regulates structural safety.

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All Things Considered
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott

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