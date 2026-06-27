Reporter's Notebook: What its like to report from an Ebola outbreak
Covering an Ebola outbreak means taking extra precautions. In this Reporter's Notebook, NPR's Emmet Livingstone takes us behind the reporting in eastern Congo.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Covering an Ebola outbreak means taking extra precautions. In this Reporter's Notebook, NPR's Emmet Livingstone takes us behind the reporting in eastern Congo.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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