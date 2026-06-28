Can one bill make housing more affordable?
Congress passed the most comprehensive housing bill in decades. Housing expert Vincent Reina of the University of Pennsylvania talks about the effort to make housing more affordable.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Congress passed the most comprehensive housing bill in decades. Housing expert Vincent Reina of the University of Pennsylvania talks about the effort to make housing more affordable.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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