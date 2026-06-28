Don Cheadle discusses his starring role in the Broadway play 'Proof'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Don Cheadle about his starring role on Broadway in a new adaptation of David Auburn's Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play, "Proof."
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Don Cheadle about his starring role on Broadway in a new adaptation of David Auburn's Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play, "Proof."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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