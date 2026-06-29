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The Supreme Court says grace periods for mail-in ballots are legal

NPR | By Ashley Lopez
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:13 PM MDT

A divided Supreme Court has upheld a Mississippi law that allows mail ballots to arrive after Election Day, as long as they're postmarked by Election Day.

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Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.

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