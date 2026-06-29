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Where does the U.S.-Iran ceasefire stand after exchanging strikes?

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published June 29, 2026 at 4:42 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel asks former national security adviser and 2015 Iran deal negotiator Jake Sullivan about ceasefire talks amid new strikes by the U.S. and Iran.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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