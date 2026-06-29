Where does the U.S.-Iran ceasefire stand after exchanging strikes?
NPR's Leila Fadel asks former national security adviser and 2015 Iran deal negotiator Jake Sullivan about ceasefire talks amid new strikes by the U.S. and Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel asks former national security adviser and 2015 Iran deal negotiator Jake Sullivan about ceasefire talks amid new strikes by the U.S. and Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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