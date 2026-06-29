World Cup enters knockout phase
The World Cup continues to thrill as the tournament has entered the knockout phase. No longer do goal differential or standings in the group stage matter. From now on, it's win or go home.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The World Cup continues to thrill as the tournament has entered the knockout phase. No longer do goal differential or standings in the group stage matter. From now on, it's win or go home.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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