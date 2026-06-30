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Toxic caterpillar infestation closes German parks during record-breaking heat

NPR | By Esme Nicholson
Published June 30, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

An infestation of toxic caterpillars has forced German authorities to close shady public green spaces as people seek relief from record-breaking heat

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