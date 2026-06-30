Toxic caterpillar infestation closes German parks during record-breaking heat
An infestation of toxic caterpillars has forced German authorities to close shady public green spaces as people seek relief from record-breaking heat
Copyright 2026 NPR
An infestation of toxic caterpillars has forced German authorities to close shady public green spaces as people seek relief from record-breaking heat
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.