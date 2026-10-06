Journalist April Ryan's new memoir explores 'Blacklash' and threats to free press
NPR's Juana Summers speaks to White House correspondent April Ryan about her new memoir, Notes on a Blacklash: When a Black Woman Goes Viral.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks to White House correspondent April Ryan about her new memoir, Notes on a Blacklash: When a Black Woman Goes Viral.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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