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Journalist April Ryan's new memoir explores 'Blacklash' and threats to free press

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Ashley BrownLauren HodgesNatalie Winston
Published October 6, 2026 at 2:15 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks to White House correspondent April Ryan about her new memoir, Notes on a Blacklash: When a Black Woman Goes Viral.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a supervising editor for All Things Considered.
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is a producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Lauren Hodges
Natalie Winston
Natalie Winston is the Executive Producer of Booking and Specials.
See stories by Natalie Winston

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