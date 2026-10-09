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Mike Ditka, the legendary coach who led the Bears to a Superbowl, dies at 86

NPR | By Cheryl Corley,
Tyler BartlamMary Louise KellySarah Handel
Published October 9, 2026 at 2:03 PM MDT

Hall of Fame football player and legendary coach Mike Ditka led the Chicago Bears to the team's only Superbowl win in 1986. He died Friday at 86.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is NPR’s Midwest Bureau Chief and is based in Chicago.
See stories by Cheryl Corley
Tyler Bartlam
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a host of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine. She is also the host of NPR's national security podcast, Sources & Methods.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Sarah Handel

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