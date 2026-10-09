Mike Ditka, the legendary coach who led the Bears to a Superbowl, dies at 86
Hall of Fame football player and legendary coach Mike Ditka led the Chicago Bears to the team's only Superbowl win in 1986. He died Friday at 86.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Hall of Fame football player and legendary coach Mike Ditka led the Chicago Bears to the team's only Superbowl win in 1986. He died Friday at 86.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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