Black candidates made history this election. NAACP president on what comes next

Black voters turned out in force for the midterm elections, helping propel Black candidates to historic victories in gubernatorial races in Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin and Nevada, as well as U.S. Senate races in Mississippi and Illinois.

Even so, civil rights leaders warn of threats to Black representation following a Supreme Court ruling this year that weakened the Voting Rights Act.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, about Black representation in the new Congress, midterm turnout and the fight over voting rights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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