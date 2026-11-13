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The role of a pilot during a ground stop, according to an expert

NPR | By Tyler Bartlam,
Patrick JarenwattananonScott Detrow
Published November 13, 2026 at 7:38 PM MST

As the nationwide aviation ground stop continues, there are still planes in the sky. Pilots are having to navigate this situation as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Tyler Bartlam
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Host of NPR Music's A Blog Supreme
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow

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