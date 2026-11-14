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Former DOT inspector general Mary Schiavo on Friday's FAA ground stop

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published November 14, 2026 at 5:40 AM MST

NPR's Scott Simon talks to former Department of Transportation Inspector General Mary Schiavo about Friday's FAA communications crash and ground stop.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Saturday
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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