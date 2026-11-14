Former DOT inspector general Mary Schiavo on Friday's FAA ground stop
NPR's Scott Simon talks to former Department of Transportation Inspector General Mary Schiavo about Friday's FAA communications crash and ground stop.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon talks to former Department of Transportation Inspector General Mary Schiavo about Friday's FAA communications crash and ground stop.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.