Week in Politics: Battle for Senate leader; young and independent midterm turnout
The battle over the next majority leader in the U.S. Senate reflects the turnout by younger and independent voters in the midterm elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The battle over the next majority leader in the U.S. Senate reflects the turnout by younger and independent voters in the midterm elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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